Chow down on a Panera Pink Ribbon Bagel & help in the fight against Breast Cancer

Panera Bread’s Pink Ribbon Bagels are back for the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrating 20 years of the Pink Ribbon Bagel, Flynn Restaurant Group owned Panera Breads will donate a portion of their limited-time bagel sale proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center throughout the month of October.

Customers can enjoy the perfect autumn bagel all month long while also supporting a great cause. Baked fresh daily, the Pink Ribbon Bagel includes cherry flavored chips, sweetened dried cherries and cherry flavored cranberries, topped with vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

Altoona and Johnstown cafe locations have partnered up with Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center to help fund breast cancer research. Panera Bread is excited to spread the center’s mission to increase awareness of breast cancer and conduct pivotal research to achieve the best possible outcome for their patients.

This limited-time bagel is available for rapid pick-up, delivery, and catering from October 1-31 through PaneraBread.com or through the mobile app.

Additionally, guests can “round up” at the register to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.