“Choose Your Champion!” Help NASA choose the best images of Earth!

NASA’s Earth Observatory wants you to help select their all-time best image out of a collection of dazzling options.

“Tournament Earth – Best of E-O” is a knock-out style tournament contest between the images.

The brackets organized as follows:

Past winners, home planet, land and ice, and sea and sky.

The competition is part of earth observatory’s 20th anniversary celebration.

It’s also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day which is on Wednesday April 22.

There are five rounds. Right now they are on round two, which ends April 6th. To place your vote just head to EARTHOBSERVATORY.NASA.GOV and click “Choose Your Champion.”