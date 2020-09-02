Choose Batman or The Riddler to give you directions on Waze

If you’re a DC Comics fan and you use the Waze app for GPS navigation, then you’ll want to know about this.

In celebration of Batman Day coming up on September 19, 2020, drivers can now choose the voice of Batman or The Riddler to give them directions on their next adventure.



Waze and DC brought back Kevin Conroy to voice Batman and Wally Wingert to voice The Riddler.



You can also pick the Batmobile or Riddler’s Racer in place of your usual car icon and listen to special super hero or super villain playlists through the Waze audio player and Spotify. The fun runs through Halloween.