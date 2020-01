State-of-the-art technologies including a “smart” swan robot and 4K augmented reality were adopted in the 2020 Spring Festival Gala in China.

The organizer of the gala says the dance, “Fountain,” is one of the most magnificent shows with the most powerful visual impact. There was also a smart swan robot interacting with the dancers.



Every move of the swan robot requires computing, so it takes two to three hours to edit the swan’s movements.