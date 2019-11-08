China regulating gaming among minors in hopes to curb addiction

China has announced new regulations aimed to curb addiction to gaming among minors. The new guidelines are China’s latest move in an ongoing campaign to increase regulation of the gaming industry.



Under the new rules, gamers under 18 will be banned from playing online games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. On weekdays, minors can only play for 90 minutes, and on weekends and public holidays, they may play up to three hours per day.



The new measures also restrict how much money the minors can transfer to their online gaming accounts. The regulations are aimed at curbing video game addiction.



China is the world’s largest gaming market, accounting for a quarter of global revenue.