Chick-Fil-A tells customers to celebrate National Sandwich Day with them…but it’s on a Sunday

An email sent from Chick-fil-A called for customers to order their favorite chicken sandwich in honor of National Sandwich Day on November 3rd — which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.



However, all Chick-fil-A lovers know that the chicken chain is famously known for being closed that day of the week.



Chick-fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.



Popeyes poked fun at the company saying that they are open seven days a week, and even announced that it’s popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.