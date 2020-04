Chick-fil-A is offering meal kits. The fast food chain has a new meal kit for customers to buy and reheat at home.

It’s a chicken parmesan kit for two that costs $14.99, and can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The kit includes two breaded filets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta.

Chick-fil-A is also offering “family meal” deals which includes 30-count chicken nuggets and gallons of their sweet tea. The offers start May 4, 2020.