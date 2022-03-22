PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fun spot in Centre County that welcomes guests to stay, play and eat has just been named Centre County’s Best PSU Game Day Restaurant. It’s WE ARE INN, owned and operated by Pat Romano Jr. Pat took over the inn a few years ago and has expanded the operation tremendously catering to PSU fans near and far.

Pat is a Philly guy at heart, which explains why is cheesesteaks are so delicious! The secret is in the rolls, and yes, he gets those straight from the city of brotherly love. He stacks on tender and juicy meat, adds some cheese whiz, and some hot peppers and viola! If you don’t like the traditional sandwich, there are other options as well, like their pizza or Italian hoagie.

In this segment, Pat features the Parmesan Crusted Haddock. Of course, it’s lent, so many people are looking for some spots to chow down on a good fish fry.

Pat served the fish with asparagus, but brought along some other great options like his famous Cesar salad. All it takes is one taste of that and you’ll understand why people order the dressing by the court.

Pat has also lost several pounds while following the keto diet. He is focusing his meals on eating healthy fats and proteins, and has accommodation’s on his menu to feed any appetite.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

WE ARE INN is located at 1535 Port Matilda Highway (Route 322) in Philipsburg. You can check out their menu by visiting their website here or call (814) 343-6028.