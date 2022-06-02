ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need a yummy side dish for dinner or a nice addition to your summer barbecue? Try this recipe for Scalloped Potatoes & Ham.

Scalloped Potatoes & Ham

Ingredients:

  • 3 Big Potatoes
  • 2-3 Slices of Ham
  • 1 Onion
  • Flour
  • Butter
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Salt & Pepper

Directions:

  • Butter the bottom & sides of your casserole dish
  • Slice potatoes in a thin layer with flour, onions, salt, and pepper
  • Top with layers of ham and cheese
  • Repeat for 2-3 more layers (depends on how deep your dish is)
  • Add milk to the edges of the casserole dish
  • Bake covered on 350 for 30-40 minutes
  • Finish them off in the oven uncovered for 20 minutes

