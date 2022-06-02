ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need a yummy side dish for dinner or a nice addition to your summer barbecue? Try this recipe for Scalloped Potatoes & Ham.
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
Ingredients:
- 3 Big Potatoes
- 2-3 Slices of Ham
- 1 Onion
- Flour
- Butter
- Swiss Cheese
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Butter the bottom & sides of your casserole dish
- Slice potatoes in a thin layer with flour, onions, salt, and pepper
- Top with layers of ham and cheese
- Repeat for 2-3 more layers (depends on how deep your dish is)
- Add milk to the edges of the casserole dish
- Bake covered on 350 for 30-40 minutes
- Finish them off in the oven uncovered for 20 minutes
To learn more about Sip and Saute call Chef Janet at (814) 515-1191 click here.