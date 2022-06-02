ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Need a yummy side dish for dinner or a nice addition to your summer barbecue? Try this recipe for Scalloped Potatoes & Ham.

Scalloped Potatoes & Ham

Ingredients:

3 Big Potatoes

2-3 Slices of Ham

1 Onion

Flour

Butter

Swiss Cheese

Salt & Pepper

Directions:

Butter the bottom & sides of your casserole dish

Slice potatoes in a thin layer with flour, onions, salt, and pepper

Top with layers of ham and cheese

Repeat for 2-3 more layers (depends on how deep your dish is)

Add milk to the edges of the casserole dish

Bake covered on 350 for 30-40 minutes

Finish them off in the oven uncovered for 20 minutes

