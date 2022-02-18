Chef Janet’s potato cheese soup in a bread bowl

Looking for an easy lunch or dinner? Then try this potato cheese soup from Chef Janet from Sip & Saute.

Recipe:

6 to 8 red skin potatoes, chopped

Boil potatoes in 8 cups of water with 4 chicken boillon cubes for about 20-minutes or until “fork-tender”

Add 2 cans of cream of cheddar cheese soup

Add 2 cans of evaporated milk

Heat and eat!

Garnish with shredded cheese, scallions, and bacon bits — whatever tickles your tastebuds!