Chef Janet’s potato cheese soup in a bread bowl

Looking for an easy lunch or dinner? Then try this potato cheese soup from Chef Janet from Sip & Saute.
Recipe:
6 to 8 red skin potatoes, chopped
Boil potatoes in 8 cups of water with 4 chicken boillon cubes for about 20-minutes or until “fork-tender”
Add 2 cans of cream of cheddar cheese soup
Add 2 cans of evaporated milk
Heat and eat!
Garnish with shredded cheese, scallions, and bacon bits — whatever tickles your tastebuds!
