We took 814 Eats outside for the return of Chef Janet!

Janet prepared grilled pork chops with sautéd zucchini and onions and grilled corn on the cob! The sauce for the pork chops was easy and delicious! All it took was a mixture of cream of chicken soup and dry ranch seasoning.

Chef Janet is ready to get back in your kitchen! Want Janet to prepare your next meal? Give her a call at 814-515-1191.