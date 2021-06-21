Chef Janet does it again with boozy pineapple cocktail slushies

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chef Janet is a familiar face in the Studio 814 Kitchen. She always knows how to bring her fun personality and charisma for the TV. For her latest recipe, Janet shows us how to beat the heat with a fun summer recipe using popsicles that you can find at the grocery store.

For starters, Janet takes the ‘Outshine‘ brand popsicles that come in many varieties, but for this recipe she chose pineapple. From there, the recipe is pretty simple, as she suggests just ‘eye balling it’ for the measurements. Then, add as much or as little vodka (Janet is using Pinnacle) as you would like, and blend with a bit of ice. Janet then garnishes the finished drink with a pineapple slice.

For details on how to book Chef Janet for your next event, visit her website, sipandsaute.com or give her a call at (814) 515-1191.