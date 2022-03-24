Sponsored Content By Woody’s On The Boulevard

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 50 years, the Woody’s brand has been known for its family environment, fresh food, and one-of-a-kind salad dressing recipe. Families from all over the region have traveled to the area, just so they could sit down in our restaurant and enjoy the scrumptious taste of Woody’s On The Boulevard.

Studio 814 hosts, Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar, take a trip to Woody’s to taste all of the yummy samplings — cheesesteaks, hoagies, salads, dinner plates, desserts and more.

Brent Zimmerman, owner of Woody’s On The Boulevard, says when thinking of a theme, his son Andrew said “What about Woody’s cars? It’s a big era back in the 50’s and 60’s. It’s a surfer-era, Beach Boys type atmosphere,” shared Zimmerman. That’s what you can expect when swinging by Woody’s — a fun, family environment with a laid-back, beachy style.

Zimmerman says Woody’s On the Boulevard “focuses on its extraordinary level of flavor. Our family-friendly environment is also a draw for our regular customers. Instead of pulling up to a drive-through and only seeing a glimpse of humanity, our restaurant offers a relaxing atmosphere with a staff like no other. Our waitresses will take your order, see to your every need, and treat you like one of the Woody’s family!”

Call them at 814-201-2041to put in your order for pick up or delivery! “I never met a sandwich I didn’t like,” joked Zimmerman.