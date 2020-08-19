Check out these pups ripping some waves for the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon, bro!

The Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon usually takes place in September at Del Mar Dog Beach in California. Due to the pandemic, however, this year’s competition will be held virtually – that’s right, they are accepting videos of dogs surfing from anywhere in the world.

Dogs will be divided based on weight class and are judged on categories including length of ride, size of wave ridden, maneuvers such as walking on the board, turns on the wave, and barking.

Proceeds from the event go to a local animal shelter in California. Submissions will be edited into a video and posted online in September.

For more information or to register, click here.