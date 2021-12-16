Check out these holiday gift ideas at By A Thread Boutique

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area boutique is bringing trendy women’s fashion to Centre county. If you’re looking for something to get that special lady in your life, you can probably find the perfect gift at By A Thread Boutique. Emily Boone is the owner of the By A Thread located in in downtown Bellefonte.

The boutique hand selects clothes and accessories for their customers. Emily says she loves to keep the looks trendy and comfortable.

The first gift idea Emily has is for the Valleypurl beanie. “They’re really cute, it’s a functional gift — so if you’re a practical gift giver this is pretty ideal,” says Boone.

If you’re a functional gift giver you can never go wrong with a beanie, or with a scarf. If you have experienced any type of stress this year (which single person has), we have these delicious bath bombs which are fantastic gifts because I mean who doesn’t want to relax? It’s also an all natural product,” says Boone. “This time of the year, our skin gets very dry we have some really fun polishes to help buff and we of course want to replenish that moisture with our nice hand balms.”

Another item that Emily sells so much of — is her Kinsley Armelle choker necklaces. “I started wearing these necklaces before I even brought them into the store. I like to product test everything first,” says Boone. In no time, Emily was receiving screen shots of her neck from people asking where they could get that exact necklace. Since then, Emily says she sells a ton of them. “I’ve sold so many of them that I like to say that we have a little gang.”

When I talk about gift giving especially at this time of the year people come in and say ‘I don’t even know where to begin.’ One of my favorite things to do is play investigator — like ‘can you pull up a Facebook, an Instagram, let’s see who we’re shopping for,” says Boone.

One of the other popular items for ladies is the ‘shacket.’ “You can really never go wrong with a great layering piece.

The shop has several options of clothing and accessories available like dresses, sweaters, shoes, scarves and jewelry.

You can check out By A Thread Boutique on December 16 for the ‘Brews & Browse’ event from 5 -7 p.m.

You can shop some of the looks at By A Thread by visiting their boutique, or shopping on their website.

By A Thread is located 135 W. High Street in Bellefonte.