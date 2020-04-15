Check out these FREE PlayStation 4 Games

Sony is helping people “play at home” while they’re staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.



The company announced that it is offering PlayStation 4 games for free!

Players can get “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection,” which includes three games featuring treasure-hunting hero Nathan Drake.

Then there’s also “Journey” — a single-player game about a mysterious cloaked character in a magical desert world.

The free download starts April 15, 2020 and ends May 5, 2020.

As part of the “Play at Home” initiative, Sony is also donating $10-million to support independent game developers during these difficult times.