HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) –If you’re looking for a family fun, free event this summer, check out the StoryWalk in Hollidaysburg. This is a scavenger hunt, type, self guided tour that keeps kids engaged and encouraged to go on an adventure.

Participants will be following the book, “A House for Hermit Crab” reading while they walk. At the end of the adventure, when kids have completed their worksheet, they can receive a free book from the Hollidaysburg Area Library.