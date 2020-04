In Venezuela, people caught a glimpse of the “Pink Supermoon.”

Local residents said they felt lucky to see the “Supermoon,” and that this phenomenon helps them to clear their mind of the lockdown that is in the city of Caracas due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The orbit of the moon around the Earth is elliptical, which makes the distance between the two objects change at times. When a full moon makes its closest approach to Earth, it looks bigger and brighter than usual, therefore a “Supermoon.”