CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attention all wine lovers! Come check out the largest wine event in Clearfield County — the 16th Annual Groundhog Wine Festival. The festival will be taking place on Saturday February 5th 2022 at the Clearfield Fair Grounds – Expo II Building.

Those in attendance will be able to experience tastings from several wineries, vendors, enjoy entertainment, food and so much more. Tickets are on sale now for $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

The festival will feature an afternoon session from 1pm- 4pm and an evening session from 5pm-8:30pm.

Special guest Brian O’Halloran will be at the festival for a meet n’ greet. Brian is known for his role as Dante Hicks in the movie Clerks, and Clerks 3.

A new wine called “Sweet Spot” will be debuted at the festival to benefit the Central PA Humane Society. A portion of all of the sales will be going back to the shelter. Sweet Spot is a blueberry lemon table wine. One of the board members of the shelter, Kayla Whitfield-Bradley won the opportunity to come up with the flavor creation of the wine.

Directions to the Groundhog Wine Festival can be found at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds at 5615 Park Street in Clearfield.

Kenn Starr of Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery stopped by to talk about some of the projects that he’s been working on as well as planning the event.

Visit the Groundhog Wine Fest website for more details on the festival or call (814) 236-0910. And learn more about Starr Hill Winery by visiting their website.

Use code WTAJ5OFF for your online ticket savings.

Participants must be 21 to enter.