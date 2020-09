Channing Tatum is proving he’s the ultimate girl dad. The actor announced on Instagram that he’s written a children’s book.

It’s called The One and Only Sparkella. It’s about a little girl who gets teased for wearing sparkly things to school, but her dad helps and encourages her.

Tatum says he “found his inner child during quarantine” and ended up creating the book for his seven-year-old daughter, Everly.

The book is set for release next May.