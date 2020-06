Mark Clark may be the luckiest man in Michigan after winning $4 million through the Michigan Lottery three years apart.

Back in December 2017, Clark won his first $4 million, and then on June 4, 2020 he won $4 million again.

Clark, who is now 50, says after the first win, he retired and spent a lot of time fishing. Now the big-time winner says the second win will help him keep fishing and enjoying time with his son and family.