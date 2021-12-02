Centre County mental health facility to host open house

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The pandemic has taken a toll on just about everyone, causing some to feel isolated and withdrawn. A Journey to You is a mental health facility in Centre county with locations in State College and in Bellefonte.

“I think the entire world is recognizing that unless the brain is functioning properly and we have mental wellness and mental fitness we’re not going to be able to make good decisions we’re not going to be able to get up in the morning and do the things that we want to do – so it’s really really important,” says Founder, Bethanne Fetzer.

Bethanne says there is a lot of power in getting therapy. “We really hope that when people walk out of the therapy room that they’re going to feel that there is hope right? that there is a solution to every problem that we’re holding space here for them that they’re feeling supported, cared for, the minute they walk in to the minute they leave they just feel a little bit more empowered and hopeful,” says Fetzer.

Between the two facilities, A Journey to You has 14 specialists. The facility accepts kids, adults, couples and families. They also don’t turn anyone away, making sure everyone has access to their services and resources.

“If you don’t have money, if you don’t have insurance we make sure that you still have services,” says Fetzer.

A Journey to You has some pretty unique services too, like their neurofeedback therapy and Walk and Talk therapy.

“We help individuals to help themselves our philosophy is not keep people on our couch for 10 years um we really try to provide you with the tools so that you can start getting on your path to emotional wellness,” says Fetzer.

A Journey to You is moving their State College office right across the street, and to celebrate their new building they will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday Dec. 3rd from 2 – 6 p.m. The open house is available to the public, everyone is welcome to come tour the facility, check out the services, and participate in the giveaways.

A Journey to you is located at 1200 West College Avenue in State College. The Bellefonte location is located at 221 West High Street. Call (814) 325-0280 or visit their website for more information.