Central Pa. native celebrates 101st Birthday at Maybrook Hills

ALTOONA, Blair County (WTAJ) — Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center celebrated one of their long term residents for a monumental birthday. Sara Cerully turned 101-years-old on November 20, 2021. Born in 1920 in St. Clairsville, Sara lived most of her life in Altoona and Claysburg.

A proud mother of three, Sara was married for over 60 years. She shares her secrets to longevity with us and also reflects on this special birthday. Studio 814 and WTAJ wants to wish you a very happy day!

