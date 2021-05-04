Celebrating Star Wars Day at highest altitude

Carrying lightsabers, dressed as Stormtroopers, and others in costume gathered at the highest floor of the tallest building in Taiwan, Star Wars fans say this could be the highest altitude they’ve ever held a meeting.



They were on the 89th floor of the financial building Taipei 101 in Taipei City, Taiwan.

Organizers wanted to show the world the importance of wearing a face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even characters in helmets made sure to have masks on.



The event also was an “opportunity to introduce interesting places of Taiwan to the world.”