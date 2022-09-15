Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar hit the 814 Kitchen with Dave Kuiawa of Fine Wine and Good Spirits to celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month.

Bourbon is a type of American whiskey. It’s a barrel-aged distilled liquor made primarily from corn. Check out some of these fun 814 Sips utilizing this unique spirit:

Forbidden Sour

Ingredients

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Shake until well-chilled. Strain the cocktail into the glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Scofflaw

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Knob Creek Bourbon

1 oz dry vermouth

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz grenadine

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a glass filled with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass.

Bourbon Swizzle

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Bulleit Bourbon

1 oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup

¼ oz ginger syrup

3 mint sprigs

3 dashes Angostura bitters

3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Dry shake. Pour into highball glass and top with ice. Stir, keeping mint at the bottom. Top with more ice. Garnish with 3 dashes of Angostura and Peychaud’s bitters, along with a mint sprig.

Bloody Beam

Ingredients:

1 oz. Jim Beam Straight Bourbon 80 Proof

3 dashes Tabasco® Sauce

2 Basil Leaves

Black Pepper

4 oz. Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix Nonalcoholic

4 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

Lemon Wedge

Tajin Spice

Directions:

In a mixing glass muddle the sauces, spices and basil. Add all remaining ingredients into a shaker filled with ice, and shake. Strain over ice in a tall glass rimmed with Tajin spice.

Please remember to always drink responsibly!