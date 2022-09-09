STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Brandi Lucas, Sr. Regional Service Coordinator/Acadia Healthcare. The event is Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Access Church in State College, Centre County starting at 5 PM. The Happier Free event is a way for individuals and families to kick off Recovery Month. There will be a dunk tank, kids’ activities, food, a basket raffle, and community resources for substance abuse and mental health services. There will also be Magician Richard Benninghoff performing amazing tricks and entertaining the crowd!

Additionally, the event is a way for people from all walks of life to unite together, find support and realize that recovery is possible. You are not alone!

Two guest speakers from West Virginia will share their recovery journey of strength, love, and hope. Join Go Reentry Specialists in the 814 for this inspirational and fun event!