Celebrate National Tequila Day with these recipes!

In honor of National Tequila Day on July 24, 2021, Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to explain varying tequilas, and mix up some delicious cocktails using this special spirit!

Tequila Selections:

  • Cazadores Tequila Blanco
  • Corralejo Tequila Anejo 
  • Avion Tequila Reposado 

Cocktail Recipes:

Island Spice

Ingredients

  • ½ oz agave
  • 2 jalapeno slices, plus 1 for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro
  • 2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold (on sale for $18.99)
  • 1 oz pineapple juice
  • ½ oz fresh lime juice
  • 1 each, pineapple wedge and cilantro sprig

Directions

  1. Lightly muddle first three ingredients together in a shaker.
  2. Add next three ingredients and fill with ice.
  3. Shake and strain in a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
  4. Garnish with jalapeno slice, pineapple wedge and cilantro sprig.

Jalisco Manhattan

Ingredients

  • 2 oz El Mayor Tequila Reposado (on sale for $24.99)
  • 1 oz sweet vermouth
  • 2-3 dashes orange bitters
  • 1 lime wedge

Directions

  1. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
  3. Garnish with lime slice.

