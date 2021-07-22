Celebrate National Tequila Day with these recipes!

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)- Altoona fire department responded to a fire that occurred at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, at Benzel's Pretzels located at 5200 Sixth Ave.

According to Altoona fire officials, the fire originated in an oven causing damage to the oven and pretzel products. Smoke rose through the air ventilation system on top of the building and was visible from Duncansville.