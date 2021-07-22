Celebrate National Tequila Day with these recipes!

In honor of National Tequila Day on July 24, 2021, Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stops by Studio 814 to explain varying tequilas, and mix up some delicious cocktails using this special spirit!
Tequila Selections:
- Cazadores Tequila Blanco
- Corralejo Tequila Anejo
- Avion Tequila Reposado
Cocktail Recipes:
Island Spice
Ingredients
- ½ oz agave
- 2 jalapeno slices, plus 1 for garnish
- 1 tablespoon cilantro
- 2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Gold (on sale for $18.99)
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- ½ oz fresh lime juice
- 1 each, pineapple wedge and cilantro sprig
Directions
- Lightly muddle first three ingredients together in a shaker.
- Add next three ingredients and fill with ice.
- Shake and strain in a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
- Garnish with jalapeno slice, pineapple wedge and cilantro sprig.
Jalisco Manhattan
Ingredients
- 2 oz El Mayor Tequila Reposado (on sale for $24.99)
- 1 oz sweet vermouth
- 2-3 dashes orange bitters
- 1 lime wedge
Directions
- Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with lime slice.