HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that July 20th is National Pennsylvania Day? Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stops by to share some cocktails using liquor made right here in Pennsylvania.
Keystone Lemonade
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz The Union Forge Vodka (Made in PA – Philadelphia)
- 1 oz triple sec (recommend using Made in PA option Jacquin’s Triple Sec from Philadelphia)
- 1 oz fresh lemon juice
- Lemon-lime soda
- Lemon wheels, for garnish
- Mint sprig, for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients, except soda and garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice
- Top with soda
- Garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprig
Couture Nouveau
Ingredients:
- 3 dashes Wigle Whiskey Organic Rosemary Lavender Bitters (Made in PA – Pittsburgh)
- 1 tsp water
- ½ tsp sugar
- 2 ½ oz Brenne Single Malt Whisky
- 1 each, maraschino cherry and orange twist
Directions :
- Combine first three ingredients in rocks glass and stir until dissolved
- Fill glass with ice and add whisky.
- Garnish with cherry and orange twist
Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz. Light Rum (recommend using Made in PA option Allegheny Distilling Maggie’s Farm White Rum 80 Proof from Pittsburgh)
- Juice of ½ lime
- 1 tsp. powdered sugar
- 1 cup crushed ice (optional)
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients with ice.
- Strain into a cocktail glass and serve.
- For a frozen daiquiri, combine all ingredients with ice in a blender. Blend well at high speed