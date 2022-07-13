HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that July 20th is National Pennsylvania Day? Dave Kuiawa from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stops by to share some cocktails using liquor made right here in Pennsylvania.

Keystone Lemonade 

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz The Union Forge Vodka (Made in PA – Philadelphia) 
  • 1 oz triple sec (recommend using Made in PA option Jacquin’s Triple Sec from Philadelphia) 
  • 1 oz fresh lemon juice 
  • Lemon-lime soda
  • Lemon wheels, for garnish 
  • Mint sprig, for garnish 

Directions:

  1.  Combine all ingredients, except soda and garnishes, in a tall glass filled with ice
  2. Top with soda 
  3. Garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprig

Couture Nouveau

Ingredients:

Directions :

  1. Combine first three ingredients in rocks glass and stir until dissolved
  2. Fill glass with ice and add whisky. 
  3. Garnish with cherry and orange twist 

Daiquiri 

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice. 
  2. Strain into a cocktail glass and serve. 
  3. For a frozen daiquiri, combine all ingredients with ice in a blender. Blend well at high speed