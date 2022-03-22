HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today is National Agriculture Day! Star Rock Farm Dairy Farmer, Ed Facer is offering virtual farm tours today to help educate kids and communities about the dairy industry.

I did not come from production, agriculture of a of a farm producing a milk for the public. I grew up in farming practices but not production, agriculture.

“So there are some school programs and 4-H I was able to get my hands into production, agriculture and then through production, agriculture and now I’m here managing start up arms in Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” says Ed.

Ed is a new dad himself and he says working with so many kids leads to a lot of curiosity and questions. “One thing that our chocolate milk does not come from brown cows. They always ask that question. The other thing that is interesting for people to understand is that. Farmers are only 2% of the population were feeding the other 98% of population. So farmers are producing all the food for everyone’s human consumption every day,” says Ed.

To register for the virtual farm show click here.