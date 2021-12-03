Celebrate: It’s Christmas! Hollidaysburg Community Chorus brings free concert to the 814

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Blair County (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Community Chorus presents: Celebrate: It’s Christmas! Music director Sandy Harteis says after everything the community has been through during the pandemic, it was important for her and the musicians to provide a FREE concert this 2021 holiday season.

So grab your friends and family and head over to the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School on Saturday, December 4 2021, at 7pm or Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2pm for a great time with performances by the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus and the Children’s Community Chorus.

Guest vocalist Julie Hanlon will also be singing. After the show, there will be complimentary refreshments. Join the Hollidaysburg Community Chorus as they celebrate their 35th year. There will also be appearances from the big guy himself — St. Nick!