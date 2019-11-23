CBD Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements is getting into the CBD business. Not be confused with edible marijuana products, CBD is not psycho-active. The new product line is called “Incredible Edibles.”



The CBD infused treats include smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods. The slogan is “Health – not high.”



Proponents of CBD say it has benefits like helping to manage inflammation and treating conditions like insomnia. Right now the incredible edibles products are only available in Dallas. But the company plans to roll it out to 200 stores by the end of the year.