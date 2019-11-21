‘Cats’ movie hits theaters December 20th with A-list celebs in lineup

Breaking News
Oscar winning director Tom Hooper transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical, Cats, into a breakthrough cinematic event.
James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and many more big celebrities will take to the big screen in the production starting December 20, 2019.

