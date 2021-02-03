Catholic Schools Week with Bishop McCort!

JOHNSTOWN, Cambria County, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week is Catholic Schools week and this year’s theme is Faith, Excellence and Service.

Bishop McCort Principal and Chief Administrative Officer Tom Smith tells us that they have had in-person learning 86 out of the 102 school days so far and started the school year on time. He says there are cameras in each classroom so that students who elect to stay home can still log in via Zoom and participate in class.

Smith tells us the students, even during a pandemic, have still focused on service to the community. Some of the initiatives included raising money for families in need, breast and ovarian cancer awareness, and recently raising money for the Johnstown Police Department’s K-9 Unit.

Bishop McCort celebrates it’s Centennial Anniversary in 2022. Check out the full interview in the video above for more information.