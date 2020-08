(WTAJ/CNN) — Hollywood isn’t through with “Tiger King” just yet.

USA Today reports that Kate McKinnon is set to star as Joe Exotic’s rival in a limited TV series. She’ll be playing Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue, who tried to shut down the Oklahoma zoo run by Joe Exotic.

NBC Universal says the series will be based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic.” It will release on NBC, cable’s USA channel and the new Peacock streaming service. No dates have been announced.