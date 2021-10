ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — MarCia Cumming from MarCia’s Chocolates stops by Studio 814 to show us how she makes her hand-dipped caramel and chocolate apples!

Her shop also has some spooky (and delicious) seasonal treats with little monster Meltaways and mummy and witch fingers dipped in MarCia’s specialty chocolate. Try these treats that are “to die for” today!