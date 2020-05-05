Canadian singer Grimes & Elon Musk have baby boy named “X A-E A-12”

Some happy news for Canadian singer, Grimes! The 32-year-old became a mother for the first time yesterday.

Her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter. Musk said “Mom and baby all good.”

Musk, who has five sons from a previous marriage, announced his new son’s name is “X A-E A-12 Musk.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years. She joked that she thinks her kid will be a night owl, saying he “doesn’t move during the day, only at night.”

It’s still up for debate, however, whether Musk was joking about his son’s unusual name or not.

