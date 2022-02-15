Cambria county woman brings ‘glamping’ delivery to the area

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria county woman is bringing a fun, ‘glamping’ experience to Johnstown, and the best part is — she delivers. Sarah Evans created Pitch Posh, Pennsylvania’s first outdoor glamping delivery service. If you aren’t familiar with the term ‘glamping’ it means glamorous camping, or when stunning nature meets modern luxury. Glamping is a style of camping that comes with amenities that are not typically associated with traditional camping.

Sarah will come to you, bring all of the tents, and supplies, set up and then come and tare down when your party or event is over.

Pitch Posh offers provides services for a fun date night, sleep over party, back yard event, bridal party, and even indoor sleepovers and date nights.

Depending on what package you choose, Sarah will decorate and coordinate a themed party that suites you! You can even chose some add ons like a DIY pedicure service or even a self serve s’mores roasting bar.

To learn more about Pitch Posh, visit their website, Instagram, or give Sarah a call at (814) 212-4133.