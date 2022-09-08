DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner hits the 814 Kitchen with Chef Ortiz Lee and Rachel Lingenfelter, Assistant Café Manager of Café Kiros in Duncansville, Blair County. While Chef Lee whips up his popular Jerk Chicken flatbread, Lingenfelter talks about their menu that is entirely gluten-free!

Café Kiros offers seasonal coffee and drinks, breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. This delicious coffee shop and eatery offers live music, and more on the weekends too. Check out their delicious menu on Facebook @Cafe Kiros Altoona, on Instagram @cafe.kiros and on TikTok: @cafekirosaltoona.