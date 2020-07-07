“But I would walk 500 miles” Black Bear travels across states just to find mate

A black bear who has been getting quite the attention has finally been transported to a safe habitat.



Meet Bruno! He received a large following after trekking through several states in what wildlife experts believe to be in search of a mate.

He started in Wisconsin. Then, he spent much of June traveling through Illinois, swimming across the Mississippi River, and arriving to Missouri last week.

In the interest of his — and the public’s — safety, the Missouri Department of Conservation decided to immobilize Bruno and move him to a nearby area more suitable for a bear.