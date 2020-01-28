Breaking News
Bedford County emergency services experiencing phone issue

Bush’s creates half ton 70-layer-dip, winning Guinness World Record

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the lead up to the big game on Sunday, the bean experts at Bush’s decided to go world-record large on a Super Bowl party staple.

Taking inspiration from your typical 7-layer dip, the brand unleashed something ten-times more intense. The resulting 70-layer bean dip weighed in at 1,087 pounds, over half a ton, claiming the Guinness World Record for “largest layer dip” in the process.

Bush’s says it doubled the old record: A 540-pound dip created by Seven Bucks Digital Studios, which was co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss