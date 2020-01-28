Bush’s creates half ton 70-layer-dip, winning Guinness World Record

In the lead up to the big game on Sunday, the bean experts at Bush’s decided to go world-record large on a Super Bowl party staple.



Taking inspiration from your typical 7-layer dip, the brand unleashed something ten-times more intense. The resulting 70-layer bean dip weighed in at 1,087 pounds, over half a ton, claiming the Guinness World Record for “largest layer dip” in the process.

Bush’s says it doubled the old record: A 540-pound dip created by Seven Bucks Digital Studios, which was co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.