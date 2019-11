Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush released a new children's book, "Sisters First." The book is about a young girl who wishes for a sister and is inspired by their own childhood. Their children's book is already a best-seller on Amazon.

Barbara said they talked about writing a children’s book for "several years," but finally decided to do it after trying to get Jenna’s daughter excited about the birth of Jenna’s second child, Poppy.