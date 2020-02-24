Bullying victim leads Rugby team onto field

Quaden Bayles, a 9-year-old boy who went viral for being bullied, got to lead out Australia’s Indigenous All Stars Rugby team Saturday.

The sport is wildly popular in Australia, and Quaden got to walk out alongside the team captain.

Support is pouring in for the boy after his mom posted a video of him on Facebook. It showed her son crying about getting bullied for his Dwarfism. She says he has even tried to commit suicide.

Celebrities like actor Hugh Jackman are voicing support for Quaden.

The kick-starter campaign to send him to Disneyland is at more than $450,000.