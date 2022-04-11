Sponsored Content by DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash

Everyone in the 814 knows that DelGrosso’s Park is “The Home of Family Fun and Famous Food,” and this summer 2022 season it could be the “Home of Making New Friends and Earning a Great Pay Check!” DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash have a number of employment opportunities for all ages 14 and up!

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with the Director of Marketing at DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash, Amy Mearkle, and Miranda Tornatore, a second-year lifeguard.

Earn your lifeguard certification!

WAGES START AT:

$13.00/hour Deep Water (Special Facilities)

$11.50/hour Shallow Water

GUARD MORE – EARN MORE!

Earn Up To An Extra $100 Bonus Per Week: Earn $50 extra on the 5th & 6th operating day you work!

PLUS: New Lifeguards Receive a $50 Park Gift Card – On Obtaining Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Certification.