Bug’s-Eye View: Researchers now using GoPros on the backs of beetles

Researchers in Washington state are pushing the limit of how small video technology can get. They designed a camera that can fit on the back of a beetle.

It can be remotely-controlled from up to 400-feet to pivot in either direction. Additionally, the camera allows users to have a “bug’s eye view” of the world on their smartphones.

Researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle say the technology can also be used for small robots. They hope the technology will be used to explore the places that only insects can usually reach.

Scientists do also acknowledge that the small cameras can invade privacy without being detected.