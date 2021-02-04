Bud Light channels nostalgia in new ads for the big game

(WTAJ) — When you turn on your TVs for the big game this weekend, football isn’t the only think viewers are looking for.

Commercials have long been apart of the excitement around Sunday’s big game and Bud Light is known for a lot of iconic spots. This year, Bud Light is channeling nostalgia in their commercial by bringing back several of their popular spokespeople including the Bud Knight, Dilly Dilly, and Post Malone.

In their spot for Bud Light Seltzer: Lemonade, they say that we all know 2020 was a “lemon” of a year. They say if life is giving you lemons, why not have Bud Light Seltzer: Lemonade.

Bud Light VP of Marketing Andy Goeler joins Studio 814 to talk about the ads and give us a sneak peek in the video above!