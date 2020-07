Britain’s Buckingham palace is launching its own brand of gin. Key ingredients for the London Dry Gin actually come from Queen Elizabeth’s very own backyard garden at the palace.

It is infused with citrus and herbal botanicals. An elegant, florally-decorated bottle costs about $50.

The Royal Collection Trust is selling the gin to raise money for the conservation of the royal art collection. There’s been a budget shortfall since Coronavirus shut down so much travel.