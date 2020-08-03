Bryan Crantson had COVID-19, now he’s donating his plasma to help others

Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston disclosed on Instagram last week that he recovered from COVID-19, and donated his plasma.



Cranston documented the donation process at a blood and plasma center run by the University of California at Los Angeles. In the video, the actor jokes that he was initially in the wrong line since next to the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center is a cannabis shop.

Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell.