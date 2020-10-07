Britney Spears shares dressed down picture on Instagram with inspiring message

Britney Spears is showing her fans how she looks when she’s not on stage.



In one of her more recent social media posts, she says:

“Instagram versus reality!!! I wanted to show you what I really look like on a daily basis. I can get insecure when photos are taken of me that I’m not prepared for so I have always put in so much effort into my appearance…but you know sometimes it’s nice not to try so hard and pull down your walls every now and then. It takes a lot of strength to do that…”

The singer also says she was attempting to change a light bulb when the picture was taken but she ended up being too short.

Britney Spears is 5’4.”