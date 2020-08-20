Britney Spears does not want her father as legal conservator any longer

Britney Spears does not want her father in charge of her estate and finances any longer.

The pop star has been under a conservatorship also known as a legal guardianship since 2008 — when she had a public mental breakdown.



According to court documents, the conservatorship is set to expire this month. The L.A. Times say Spears’ attorney requested that Jodi Montgomery, the temporary, licensed professional conservator overseeing her case since September should become the permanent conservator.



Spears is “strongly opposed” to her dad regaining control. A hearing on the filing is set for Wednesday.