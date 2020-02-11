British Airways makes fastest subsonic flight from US to Europe

British Airways now has bragging rights for the fastest subsonic flight between New York and London.



The Boeing 747 carrier reached a top speed of more than 800 miles per hour. The flight in question was from Saturday into Sunday and got to its destination in just under five hours.



According to Flight Radar 24, the average time for a trip from New York to London is about six hours and 13-minutes.



Meteorologists predict heavy winds from Storm Ciara helped the plane go even faster than it usually would.